ORBAN, DOROTHY J. (BOITS): A Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Anthony Parish, 2114 E Jefferson Blvd., South Bend (IN 46617), with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, Ind.



