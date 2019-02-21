DOROTHY J. "DOT" SIMS - QUINN, 69, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Born in Uniontown, Ala., Dorothy was a daughter of the late Roland Jr. and Gracie (Wimes) Sims. Surviving are her siblings, Lucy Span, Addie (Rev. A.O.) Carroll, Ann (Bill) Easley, Michael (Mercy) Sims, Kevin (Carol) Prosser, and Carmen (George) Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Quinn; and six siblings. Calling is from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial following in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2019