DOROTHY J. WARD (1928 - 2019)
Obituary
DOROTHY J. WARD, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Ashton Creek. Born Dec. 2, 1928 in Van Wert, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Thomas O. and Marcile E. (Thomas) Reese. She was involved in Marketing Diversified Services. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed bowling, crafts including macrame and was a national award winner in macrame. She is survived by her husband, E. Earl Ward of Fort Wayne; sons, Gregory (Karen) Ward and David Ward, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kirsten, Erik, Rachel and Jared. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Frone Field. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Joe United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Pastor Christi Murray officiating. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 5, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, Ohio. Preferred memorials to St. Joe United Methodist Church and Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 5, 2019
