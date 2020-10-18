1/1
DOROTHY JEANNE "DOTTIE" DICE
DOROTHY "DOTTIE" JEANNE DICE, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She is now reunited with her husband, Charles Edward Dice in heaven. Dottie was a faithful Christian who attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and was a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority. As a godly wife and mother, she demonstrated her love, kindness, and generosity to others, including support of many charities. She was a very independent, active, and social person who enjoyed playing piano and cards with friends. She was an avid golfer, bowler and gardener for many years. She retired from Colby Equipment after 17 years. She is survived by her three sons, Mark (Lynn) Dice, Michael and Matthew; two grandsons, Steven and Brian; two brothers, Steve Reuille of Fort Wayne ande Jerry Reuille of Monroeville; and one sister, Cindi Reuille Rogers of Fort Wayne; and sisters-in-law, Nancy and Sharon Reuille She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Edna Reuille; and four brothers, James, Tom, Allen and Roger Reuille. "She made this world a better place and will be greatly missed." Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to the church.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
OCT
24
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
