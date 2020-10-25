DOROTHY LOUISE (nee SOLLBERGER) RAKER, 89, of Center ville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. Dorothy was the beloved mother of Ralph (Carol) Tatman Jr. of New Berlin, Wis., and Anthony (Tobi) Raker of Rockledge, Fla. Everyone enjoyed their times with Dorothy. She was her happiest when she spent time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She also enjoyed attending the annual Sollberger family reunion. Her proudest accomplishment was her work as a volunteer advocate for children with special needs during her affiliation with the Dayton area Association for Children with Learning Disabilities (ACLD). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Heather, Brent, Douglas and Amy (nee Tatman) Burg, Jessica and Holly Simmons; nine great-grandchildren, Devin, Gavin, Alessandra, Beckham, Ashton, Kylie, Alexia, Grayce, and Raymond; great-great-granddaughter, Willow; and sister-in-law, Florence Sollberger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin James Raker; daughter, Sharon (nee Tatman) Pauley; parents, Wilhelm and Willow (nee Walda) Sollberger; brothers, Donald and Roland Sollberger; and sisters, Violet (nee Sollberger) Floyd and Rosaland (nee Sollberger) Regenald. Dorothy's family would like to give a special thank you to caregivers Molly, Katie, Julie and the staff at Hospice of Dayton
for their loving care of her. Private services in care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a special message for her family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com