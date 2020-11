Or Copy this URL to Share

DOROTHY M. HARRISON-FOLTZ, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Arrangements by Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East St. Rd. 124, Bluffton, Ind.



