DOROTHY M. LAUB, 94, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Townhouse Retirement Center in Fort Wayne. Born May 31, 1926 in Franklin Township in DeKalb County, she was a daughter of the late William F and Goldie M (Lower) Miser. Dorothy was Secretary/Treasurer for Laub Auto Parts in Butler from 1973 to 1987 then became President from 1987 until her retirement in 1991. She was a former member of the Butler United Methodist Church, Butler Business and Professional Women, and Greenhurst Country Club in Auburn. She married Roger Laub on Dec. 8, 1945 in Waterloo, and he died on May 5, 2009. Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and David Lyons of Denton, Texas; four grandchildren, Gerald J. (Dorothy) McNerney, Kristin (Bobby) Potter, Erin (Chad) Whiting, Meghan (Jonathon) Lindsey; and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Whetstone of Hamilton. She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Gerald McNerney; a brother, Robert Miser; and a sister, Mary Feller. Service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, Ind., with calling one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. Rev Doug Vogel officiating. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Memorials can be given in Dorothy's name to the Townhouse Employee Christmas Fund, c/o Townhouse Retirement Center, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com