DOROTHY M. McGARY, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home. Born May 31, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Clement and Eleanor (Breen) Jehl. Dorothy was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Maureen McGary, Pat Creigh, Nancy (Dave) Worrel, and Mollie Zimmerman; sons, Mike (Peggy) McGary and Bill (Juanita) McGary; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Virginia (Danilo) Castro and Pat Flory; and sisters-in-law, Pat McGary, Sallie Jehl and Dixie Jehl. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William J. McGary Jr; son-in-law, Kevin Creigh; sister, Marjorie (Donald) Boneff; and brothers, Donald (Suzanne) Jehl, James Jehl and Clement Jehl. A memorial mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held for Dorothy. Memorial donations may be made to Turnstone or masses. Arrangements are entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020