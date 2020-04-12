DOROTHY MAE (RAU) ANDREWS, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at home. She never met a stranger, and never forgot a birth date. She enjoyed crocheting baby afghans to give away as gifts. She was a loving wife for 71 years to her surviving husband, Thomas; loving mother to her children, Diane (Dave) Scheer, Tim (Jody) Andrews and David Andrews (deceased); and special grandma to her grandchildren, Alyssa Bailey, Tyler and Korey Andrews. Her grandchildren were her treasures. Her family and many friends will miss her dearly. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Allen County S.P.C.A. are appreciated. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home a Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020