DOROTHY MAE BURFORD, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Anne Home & Retirement Community, Fort Wayne. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Blaine and Emily Isabelle (Cramer) Butler. Dorothy attended the New Haven United Methodist Church, New Haven where she was involved with United Methodist Women, Bible Study and numerous activities. Dorothy was a local piano instructor for over 70 years. She attended the St. Louis Institute of Music and was a member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. Her beloved husband of 67 years, Bill, died on Sept. 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, Laura (Rick) Claypool of New Haven, Kathleen (Lew) Thatcher of Stowe, Vt., and Donald (Shannon) Burford of New Haven; six grandchildren, and eight great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Florence Walter, Ralston and Kenneth Robert Butler. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1109 Hartzell Road, New Haven. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Masks and social distancing required. Due to Covid concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com