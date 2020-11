Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family

Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family

BURFORD, DOROTHY MAE: Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1109 Hartzell Road, New Haven. Masks and social distancing required. Due to Covid concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store