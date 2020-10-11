DOROTHY MARCENE MARKLE, 97, of Spencerville, Ind. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her daughter's home with family by her side. She was born on June 27, 1923 in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Walter and Ellen Stewart. She married Max L. Markle on Dec. 21, 1945 at the Garrett Church of Christ and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2004. Dorothy loved her grandchildren and it was always a treat when her great great grandchildren came to visit. She enjoyed her flower gardens every year and was well known for being a great cook and for her pies. Dorothy became known as "Golf Cart Grandma" to many. She is survived by a son, Jerry (Pam) Markle of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Pat (Bert) Hollman of Spencerville; 9 grandchildren, Kim Hollman of Cleveland, Ohio, Jen (Steve) Rose of Fort Wayne, Don Hollman of Fort Wayne, Dax (Lora) Hollman of Lexington, North Carolina, Andy (Monica) Hollman of Fort Wayne, Carmen (Will) Fliehman of Spencerville, Denise (John) Rudolph of Lynnville, Greg (Erin) Munster of Harlan and Paul (Ashley) Munster of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Max "Maxie" Jr. and 9 brothers & sisters. Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St., St. Joe, Ind. Calling will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Pastors Donny Goff & Jim Platner officiating. Bural in White City Cemetery, Spencerville, Ind. Memorials may be given in her name to the White City Cemetery Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 72, Spencerville (IN, 46788). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walker Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
