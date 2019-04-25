DOROTHY MONTGOMERY, 97, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at The Towne House Retirement Community of Fort Wayne. Born in Dallas, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Karl and Edyth Lind. Dorothy worked at the Dana Corporation for over 24 years. She is survived by her sons, Ted Montgomery of Charlotte, Vt., and Bruce (Gail) Montgomery of New Haven, Ind.; four grandchildren, Geoff (Crystal) Montgomery, Amanda (Kevin) Schaller, Rosie Montgomery, and Skye Montgomery; and two great-grandchildren, Zackary and Hadley. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Montgomery; and two siblings. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Towne House Retirement Community Chapel, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019