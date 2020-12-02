DOROTHY PHINEZY WORD, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green House Village of Goshen. She was born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 12, 1938. In the 1950s, she was a pioneer member of Fairhaven Mennonite Church in Fort Wayne. Dorothy attended F.W.C.S. and graduated from Central High School in 1956. She received a BS in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University (formerly Marion College) in 1962 and in 1967 a MA in Education from Indiana University. In the 1960s, she returned to Fort Wayne and taught at Harmar and Study Elementary Schools and an Adult Evening Class at McCulloch Elementary School. Dorothy ended her teaching career in the Evansville - Vanderburgh School Corporation in June 1995. After retirement, she tutored students and taught English as a Second Language (ESL). She became a freelance writer for Our Times in Evansville, Kokomo Tribune, and Frost Illustrated in Fort Wayne. In 2004, Dorothy returned to Fort Wayne to be near to family, and in 2013 she relocated to Goshen, Ind., and was living at the Green House Village at the time of her death. She is survived by a son, Bryce D. Word, and a host of nieces and nephews. On Nov. 6, 2020, there was a private family burial service led by Lillian and Jacob Elias at Covington Memorial Garden Fort Wayne.



