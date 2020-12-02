1/1
DOROTHY PHINEZY WORD
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY PHINEZY WORD, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green House Village of Goshen. She was born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 12, 1938. In the 1950s, she was a pioneer member of Fairhaven Mennonite Church in Fort Wayne. Dorothy attended F.W.C.S. and graduated from Central High School in 1956. She received a BS in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University (formerly Marion College) in 1962 and in 1967 a MA in Education from Indiana University. In the 1960s, she returned to Fort Wayne and taught at Harmar and Study Elementary Schools and an Adult Evening Class at McCulloch Elementary School. Dorothy ended her teaching career in the Evansville - Vanderburgh School Corporation in June 1995. After retirement, she tutored students and taught English as a Second Language (ESL). She became a freelance writer for Our Times in Evansville, Kokomo Tribune, and Frost Illustrated in Fort Wayne. In 2004, Dorothy returned to Fort Wayne to be near to family, and in 2013 she relocated to Goshen, Ind., and was living at the Green House Village at the time of her death. She is survived by a son, Bryce D. Word, and a host of nieces and nephews. On Nov. 6, 2020, there was a private family burial service led by Lillian and Jacob Elias at Covington Memorial Garden Fort Wayne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved