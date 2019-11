DOROTHY RUTH FULTZ BRUICK, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Born Jan. 6, 1937 in Allen County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Charlotte Irwin Fultz. She was a 1955 graduate of New Haven High School and had been a bookkeeper for multiple businesses and a hostess at Goeglein's. She enjoyed making layettes/quilts for the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, making doll houses, playing in bands, garage sales, and finding bargains. Surviving are her husband, Donald; children, Debbie (Ken) Bruick Haenftling, and Rex (Susie) Bruick; grandchildren, Staughton (Kim) Wade, Kerry Haenftling, Spencer Wade, Miranda (David) Cablk, Audrey (Lantz) Kulp, Alex Bruick, Ketmany (Paul) Brumbaugh, and Anna Bruick; great-grandchildren, Ronin and Kiernin Wade, Leo Kulp, and baby Cablk; siblings, Ed Fultz, Nancy J. Fultz Falls, Dan Fultz, Janet Bookout Meyers, Guy Bookout, and Nancy C. Bookout Hunter. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Virginia Fultz Scott, Helen Fultz Dillon, Betty Fultz Jury, David Fultz, Phyllis Bookout Jontz, and Mary C. Bookout Fultz. Funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Blvd., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Lutheran Women's Missionary League.