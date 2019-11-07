DOROTHY SHULL PEPPLE, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was born July 19, 1935, in Kendall-ville, the daughter of John R. and Maxine F. Holsinger. She is survived by her brother, John R. Holsinger Jr. of Wolcottville; children, Roxanna Shull, Roger (Shelley) Shull, Brad (Jill) Pepple, Jeff (Holly) Pepple, and Scott Pepple; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials can be made to Allen County SPCA or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2019