Guest Book View Sign Service Information Acevez Funeral Home 4918 Magoun Ave East Chicago , IN 46312 (219)-398-1418 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Acevez Funeral Home 4918 Magoun Ave East Chicago , IN 46312 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 808 W. 150th St. East Chicago , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY (nee BALON) SZCZEPANSKI, formerly of East Chicago, Ind., tran sitioned from this life to the presence of the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the home of her daughter Rose Hillman. She was in the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Charlie Hillman, for the past couple of years and was surrounded by six of her eight surviving children as well as several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother to 15. Her Fort Wayne family also includes Adrienne (Nick) Langhals, Charlese Hillman, Bronson Hillman, and Austin Hillman. A devout Catholic, she attended daily Mass, prayed the Rosary religiously and sang in the St. Cecelia Choir at St. Stanislaus Church in East Chicago. As dementia took over her ability to do this, the Hillman's accepted her into their home and enabled her to continue her spiritual life at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 808 W 150th St., East Chicago (IN 46312). Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Acevez Funeral Home, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, Ind. Interment to follow service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City (IL 60409). In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartland Hospice 1284, 1315 Directors Row, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 are appreciated.

DOROTHY (nee BALON) SZCZEPANSKI, formerly of East Chicago, Ind., tran sitioned from this life to the presence of the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the home of her daughter Rose Hillman. She was in the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Charlie Hillman, for the past couple of years and was surrounded by six of her eight surviving children as well as several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother to 15. Her Fort Wayne family also includes Adrienne (Nick) Langhals, Charlese Hillman, Bronson Hillman, and Austin Hillman. A devout Catholic, she attended daily Mass, prayed the Rosary religiously and sang in the St. Cecelia Choir at St. Stanislaus Church in East Chicago. As dementia took over her ability to do this, the Hillman's accepted her into their home and enabled her to continue her spiritual life at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 808 W 150th St., East Chicago (IN 46312). Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Acevez Funeral Home, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, Ind. Interment to follow service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City (IL 60409). In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartland Hospice 1284, 1315 Directors Row, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 are appreciated. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close