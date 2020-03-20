Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY (BREMER) TRUMBETIC. View Sign Service Information Mckee Mortuary 1401 St Rd 114 W N Manchester , IN 46962 (260)-982-6700 Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY (BREMER) TRUMBETIC, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:05 a.m., at the Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, Ind., following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Dorothy along with her husband Jim came to the Peabody Community in March of 2012. Born Nov. 1, 1930, in Denver, Colo., Dorothy was the daughter of Dick and Erma (Omstead) Bremer. Dorothy graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne. She retired from Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. Dorothy had a love of all animals, especially Cardinals and Corgis. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, James Trumbetic; children, Steven (Colleen) Hinton, Kevin Hinton, Tab (Lee) Hinton, and Lori (Ralph) Peconge; stepchildren, Derek (Vickie) Trumbetic, Kevin (Bonnie) Trumbetic and Kurt Trumbetic; 15 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Erma (Omstead) Bremer; first husband, John, in 1985; and grandson, Nicholas Hinton, in 1991. There will be no visitation. Memorials can be made to The Caring Circle c/o The Peabody Home Foundation, 400 W. 7th St., North Manchester, IN 46963; or the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Angel Fund, 3020 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

