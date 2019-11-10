DORTHEA JEANETTE (BOURNE) BISSONTZ, 87, entered Heaven on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Cor-unna, Dekalb County, Ind. She graduated from Kendall-ville High School, then studied music education at Butler University Jordan School of Music where she earned a Bachelor of Music Education. She worked at the International Harvester Company as a secretary until transitioning into her most important role as a homemaker while helping her mother (the late Thelma D. Bourne) with the family's business "The Bourne Lettering and Embroidering Service" in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, sewing, embroidery, knitting, and crocheting. She took pleasure in watching old movies, and listening to WBCL. Her greatest investment was spending time with and mentoring her grandkids. She faithfully served Christ at Faith United Methodist Church and devoted much of her time, talent, and passion to the various music ministries there while helping found the Dare to Care Ministry. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lyons; her son, Jay (Kristen) Bissontz; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John M. Bissontz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Jack Scott officiating. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials to Faith United Methodist Church, 207 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne, Ind., 46803.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019