DOUG "DOUBLE D" DALBERG, 61, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Doug was born Nov. 4, 1958, in Janesville, Wis., a son of the late Lyle and Beverly (Gut-weiler) Dalberg. He retired from General Motors in 2008 and most recently worked as a quality manager at Custom Tube. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, drinking beer, having fun, and spending time with his family. Surviving family include his dog, Emily; daughter, Destiny Dalberg; stepdaughter, Katie (Joshua) Geary; brother, David Dalberg; many cousins; one nephew, Kyle, and his mother, Helen. Beside his parents, he was also preceded in passing by his daughter, Stacy Lawrence. A celebration of life gathering is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Eagles #248, 4940 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46809). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020