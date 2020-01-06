DOUG MADSEN, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was a son of the late Louise Sweeney and Grant Madsen. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked at Bekins International Group, North American International, and Boeing Aviation. Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Kathleen Madsen; sons, Erik (Shelby) Madsen of Holt, Mich., Keith (Missie) Madsen of Fort Wayne, Ind., Lee (Maya) Madsen of Fair Oaks, Calif.; nine grandchildren; brother, Tom (Gail) Madsen of Cedar City, Utah; sisters, Barb (Glenn) Masoner of Mesa, Ariz., and Maureen Johnson of Wenatchee, Wash. A private memorial will be held at later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 6, 2020