DOUG SCHUMICK
DOUG SCHUMICK, 64, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. Born in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 13, 1956, he was the son of John and Katie (Durthaler) Schumick. He, his wife Diana (Johnston) and son Daniel moved to Fort Wayne in 2006. Schumick served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring in 1999. He is survived by his wife and son. A celebration of life and redemption Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Condolences may be offered during visiting hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. Face coverings required. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Semper Fi & America's Fund. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Vincent's Catholic Church
July 31, 2020
I had a pleasure of knowing Doug he was my Btry Commander Romeo 5/11 1990-1991 Served with him in Desert Storm. My condolences to the family and friends. RIP Devil Dog!!
Waverly Morton
Served In Military Together
July 31, 2020
