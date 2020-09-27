1/1
DOUGLAS A. VOGEL, 68, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. A lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, he enjoyed cars, fishing, hunting, racing, and spending time at the lake with family and friends. He worked at GTE/Verizon for 39 years before retiring in 2009 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He was also a member of The Olive Club for 27 years, serving many as Trustee. Surviving are his brother, Curt (Jill) Vogel; sons, Tim (Loretta) Vogel and Chris (Jennifer) Vogel; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; life companion, Amy Guenthardt; and Amy's children, Delany (Brandon) Willis, Jacob (Tina) Willis; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Vogel; and his beloved dog Annabelle. "Please join us" for a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Eagles Lodge 3512, 2730 Lofty Dr., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). In lieu of memorial gifts, "please donate to your favorite charity". Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Eagles Lodge 3512
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
