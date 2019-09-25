DOUGLAS ALLEN "ROBO" CURRENT, 61, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Doug was the son of the late Richard and Barbara Current. Doug worked for McCoy Bolt Works and was a member of the Fort Disc Golf Club. Surviving are his sisters, Sherry (Dan) Hathaway and Becky (Mark) Penrod. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve or LRWP, 5000 Smith Road, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019