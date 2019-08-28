DOUGLAS "DOUG" ALLEN ROEMER, 63, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Russell and Marilyn (Sturm) Roemer, who survive. He started as a mechanic for East Allen County Schools in 1980 and worked his way up to his current position as Director of Facilities. He was a Son of the American Legion Post 330, New Haven and was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Caryn; son, Bryan (Laura Ceva) Roemer of Asheville, N.C.; and siblings, Denny Roemer of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Deanne (Rick) Middaugh of Lake Odessa, Mich. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Roemer, in 2018. No services. Family to receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral, 740 St Rd. 930 E., New Haven, directly followed by a memorial gathering at 469 Sports & Spirits, 1324 Minnich Road., New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the E.A.C.S. Career and Technical Education Center. Please make checks payable to East Allen County Schools. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019