DOUGLAS D. LEWIS, 101, of North Oaks, Minn., died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home. He was born on Jan. 17, 1918, in Wolver hampton, England. Doug immigrated with his family to Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1922. He graduated from North Side High School in 1936 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. When stationed in England, he fell in love and wed Irene (Lewis) in Lampeter, Wales on Dec. 12, 1944. Doug worked for the A&P Tea Co. and the State of Indiana. He and Irene were active members of Trinity and St. Alban's Episcopal Churches, and enjoyed many adventures with the Kekionga Voyageurs. Surviving are his son, Dave; and daughter, Beth. "When you live over 101 years, most of your family and too many of your friends have preceded in death." He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene; parents, David and Anne (Shingler) Lewis; sisters, Olive Lewis and Hazel (Robert) Hunsche; brother, Bernard (Fran) Lewis; and son-in-law, Phil Baker. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Presbyterian Homes Waverly Gardens, 5919 Centerville Road, North Oaks, Minn. Preferred memorials to the Presbyterian Homes and Services Foundation or St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Youth Programs in Fort Wayne, or donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019