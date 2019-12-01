Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS DRESSEL SHULL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOUGLAS DRESSEL SHULL, 87, "it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father" on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Born Oct. 1, 1932, in Holgate, Ohio, he was the son of Gladys Rose Dressel Shull and Carleton Shull growing up in Milford and Garrett, Ind. Doug earned his Eagle Scout badge in 1949 and graduated from Garrett High School in 1950. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Journalism in 1955. Douglas was a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Infantry, 1st Army Division. He was a lifetime broadcaster starting at WANE television and WOWO radio in Fort Wayne; the former General Manager of WRMF and WJNO radio stations in West Palm Beach; and past owner of St. Augustine's 1st coast radio stations WFOY-AM, WUVU-FM and WAOC-AM. He was a devout member of Anastasia Baptist Church for over 35 years; active member and past president of St. Augustine Rotary; Board of Directors North Florida Council Boy Scouts of America; Presidents Society of Flagler College; Past Board of Directors United Way and St. Augustine Sports Club. Doug is survived by his three sons, Lt. Col. Douglas Dunifon Shull, U.S.A.F. (Ret.) and his wife, Rosa Reich and their children, Melody and U.S. Army Specialist and Engineer Kyle Shull of Melbourne, Fla.; David Dunifon Shull, Palm Coast broadcaster, and his wife, Nancy and his daughter, Jillian of Palm Coast, Florida; and Darren Dunifon Shull, Esq., and his wife, Sandra and their children, Marcela, Daniel, Damian and Olivia Mae of Tequesta, Fla.; brother-in-law, Jay Stuart, who will sing the Lord's prayer. Doug wa preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharlie Stuart; and his wife of 57 years, Marilyn. "Doug was a devoted husband, a loving father and a great friend to many, he will be deeply missed as he joins the love of his life, Marilyn, for the rest of eternity." Funeral service is 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Anastasia Baptist Church, in St. Augustine, with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. and a reception with hors d'oeuvres to follow service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions to the Anastasia Baptist Church. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park.

