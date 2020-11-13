DOUGLAS E. "DOUG" SHIPPY, 54, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Born March 17, 1966, in Auburn, he was a son of Ned and Beverly (Reinhart) Shippy. Doug worked in Athletic Apparel Sales. First in Lowe's in London, Ky., Bumblebee in Lexington, Ky., and Sports Center in Fort Wayne. He was a 1984 graduate of Garrett High School and received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Union College in Kentucky. Doug was a standout basketball player in high school and is on the Athletic Wall of Fame at Garrett. He played basketball in college in Texas, Montana and Missouri. He coached basketball at Union College with Honors. He is survived by his parents, Ned and Beverly Shippy of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Alexandra Shippy of Barbourville, Ky., and Cassidy Shippy of Fort Wayne; brother, Greg (Susan) Shippy of Auburn; sister-in-law, Maureen Shippy of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Justin Shippy, Michelle Shippy, Eric (Stephanie) Shippy, and Tyler (Chelsea) Shippy; three great nieces, Addison Shippy, Aubrey Shippy and Ayda Shippy; and former mother-in-law, Charlotte Mooneyhan of Barbourville, Ky. Doug was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Shippy. Private family services will be held with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. Preferred memorials can be given in Doug's name to Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 South Franklin St., Garrett, IN 46730. Feller & Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com