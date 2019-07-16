DOUGLAS H. BAY, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hospice Home. Born Feb. 26, 1937, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Cecil and Ruth Bay. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and was a Navy Reserve veteran. Douglas retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1994. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Judie Bay; children, Pam James of Huntertown, Patti Easterday of Largo, Fla., James Bay of Ashley, Ind., and Jeffrey Bay of Florida; 10 grandchildren; and brother, David Bay of Yoder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Bay. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Waynedale Baptist Church, 633 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Entombment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Contributions in Douglas' memory may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Bay family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 16, 2019