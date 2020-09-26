DOUGLAS JAMES GEBERT, 55, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Fort Wayne, A native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late David Albert and Radene Gebert. He graduated from Park Hill High School in 1984. Douglas worked at Easter Seals Arc of Northeast Indiana for 27 years. He enjoyed bowling, country music, Dukes of Hazzard movies, going to garage sales and out with his friends on group outings. He is survived by his brother, David (Susan) Gebert of Fort Wayne; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Douglas was preceded in death by a brother, Don Gebert. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Son Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. Memorials may be made to Easter Seals Arc of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com