DOUGLAS MICHAEL KRAMER, 43, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Born March 28, 1977, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Mary Margaret Kramer and the late Gerald C. Kramer Jr. He attended St. John the Baptist School and Bishop Luers High School. Doug spent most of his adult life working in construction. He recently earned his B.S. from Purdue University, Fort Wayne. Doug was very active in the soccer community in Fort Wayne. He enjoyed all outdoor activities. Doug's favorite activity was spending time with his two daughters as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Doug is survived by his wife of seven years, Kimberly (Smith) Kramer; daughters, Evelyn Grace and Lillian Jerry; brothers, Joseph C. (Rosann M.) Kramer, Thomas W. (Melissa H.) Kramer, John A. (Lori A.) Kramer, Kevin R. (Anne C.) Kramer, and Christopher J. (Krista S.) Kramer; sister-in-law, Kristen (John) Horton; and nieces and nephews, Jack, Megan, Natalie, Samuel, Georgia, Lucy, Maxwell, Brady, Harley, Harriet, Madeline, Connor, and Andrew. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Aboite Lutheran Church, 10312 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Service will be livestreamed to view at www.Facebook.com/CovingtonKnolls. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to "The Kramer Girls" at Flagstar Bank.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
