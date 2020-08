KRAMER, DOUGLAS MICHAEL: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Aboite Lutheran Church, 10312 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Service will be livestreamed to view at www.Facebook.com/CovingtonKnolls . Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804).