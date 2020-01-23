Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PASTOR DOYLE RALPH CARPENTER. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

PASTOR DOYLE RALPH CARPENTER, 94, Fort Wayne, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Kingston Residence, in his apartment, with the wonderful and compassionate care and support of the Kingston Team, and Heartland Hospice. Doyle was born Nov. 19, 1925, the son of Ralph and Nellie (Nuding) Carpenter on their farm near Wauneta, Neb. He was a 1944 graduate of Stratton High School, Stratton, Neb. He married Verla Ernestine Kitt, daughter of neighboring farm friends, Aug. 30, 1945. Two daughters, Josephine and Delores were born to this union. Doyle then went on to earn his B.A. in Theology from Kletzing College in University Park, Iowa. While there he became a student pastor in two different Methodist Churches. He was ordained into the Ministry in 1952. Pastor Doyle served churches with his little family in Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, and Ohio. This marriage ended in divorce. Later he served as an Interim Pastor in numerous American Baptist Churches in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. Pastor Carpenter was employed by Parkview Memorial Hospital from 1970 to 1990, while serving as Interim Pastor for several churches. Pastor Doyle was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church where he served part time until his retirement in 2010. He shared and taught, Love, Compassion, and Hope to all, with great effort to accomplish what can be done with what God has given us. He loved the Lord and felt Blessed to be able to share the Word of God with others. The greatest gifts of his ministry were his visitation to the sick, the dying, and the broken hearted. He retired after 58 years of faithful service. Doyle was an accomplished "carpenter", loving and enjoying his hobbies of woodworking, oil painting, gardening, and fishing. Pastor Doyle's passing on to his reward in Heaven will be remembered in the lives of many who loved him. He leaves behind two daughters, Josephine (Rev. Ken) Fetter, South Bend and Delores Carpenter of Bluffton, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Soni Hanousek of Mission Viejo, Calif., two stepsons, Paul Craig (Maryanne) Cornelius, and Dennis Cornelius, both of Ottowa, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 48 years, Marjorie Eunice Cornelius Carpenter; three sisters, Gwen (Roy) Eagle, Arlene Orr, and Eldred (Bob) Cobb; stepdaughter, Debra Ingram; and step-grandson, Matthew Cornelius. The celebration of Pastor Doyle R. Carpenter's life is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Tim Dilley officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. He will be laid to rest in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.



PASTOR DOYLE RALPH CARPENTER, 94, Fort Wayne, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Kingston Residence, in his apartment, with the wonderful and compassionate care and support of the Kingston Team, and Heartland Hospice. Doyle was born Nov. 19, 1925, the son of Ralph and Nellie (Nuding) Carpenter on their farm near Wauneta, Neb. He was a 1944 graduate of Stratton High School, Stratton, Neb. He married Verla Ernestine Kitt, daughter of neighboring farm friends, Aug. 30, 1945. Two daughters, Josephine and Delores were born to this union. Doyle then went on to earn his B.A. in Theology from Kletzing College in University Park, Iowa. While there he became a student pastor in two different Methodist Churches. He was ordained into the Ministry in 1952. Pastor Doyle served churches with his little family in Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, and Ohio. This marriage ended in divorce. Later he served as an Interim Pastor in numerous American Baptist Churches in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. Pastor Carpenter was employed by Parkview Memorial Hospital from 1970 to 1990, while serving as Interim Pastor for several churches. Pastor Doyle was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church where he served part time until his retirement in 2010. He shared and taught, Love, Compassion, and Hope to all, with great effort to accomplish what can be done with what God has given us. He loved the Lord and felt Blessed to be able to share the Word of God with others. The greatest gifts of his ministry were his visitation to the sick, the dying, and the broken hearted. He retired after 58 years of faithful service. Doyle was an accomplished "carpenter", loving and enjoying his hobbies of woodworking, oil painting, gardening, and fishing. Pastor Doyle's passing on to his reward in Heaven will be remembered in the lives of many who loved him. He leaves behind two daughters, Josephine (Rev. Ken) Fetter, South Bend and Delores Carpenter of Bluffton, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Soni Hanousek of Mission Viejo, Calif., two stepsons, Paul Craig (Maryanne) Cornelius, and Dennis Cornelius, both of Ottowa, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 48 years, Marjorie Eunice Cornelius Carpenter; three sisters, Gwen (Roy) Eagle, Arlene Orr, and Eldred (Bob) Cobb; stepdaughter, Debra Ingram; and step-grandson, Matthew Cornelius. The celebration of Pastor Doyle R. Carpenter's life is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Tim Dilley officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. He will be laid to rest in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close