DOYLE SHEETS, 96, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Decatur, he was the son of Noah and Marie (Teeple) Sheets. He was a World War II Army veteran and fought in Normandy, Germany and Central Europe with the 75th Armored Battalion. He worked at GE his entire career. He married Marianne Klarowski in 1946 and they lived in Fort Wayne. She preceded him in death in 1992. Doyle enjoyed bowling well into his 80's. He created many memories with his children and grandchildren in Indiana, Vermont and Michigan that will be cherished forever. Doyle was a happy man, full of pranks and a snappy wit that even blindness could not diminish. Survivors include daughter, Kathleen (Ken) Ehinger of Coldwater, Mich.; son, Ron Sheets of Fort Wayne; sister, Martha Reef of Decatur, Ind.; six grandchildren, Audrey Beacom, Rachel Savoie, Keith Ehinger, Luke Ehinger, Dan Ehinger, and Nikki Sheets; and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, David, Raymond, and Richard Sheets; and two sisters, Alice (Harman) Hunter and Helen Morgan. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Decatur Cemetery with Military Honors by the American Legion Post 43, Decatur. Preferred memorials are to the Southwest Conservation Club 5703 of Fort Wayne or V.F.W. Jim Eby Post 857 of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 23, 2019