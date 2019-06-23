DREW GREGORY HAGEN, 12, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Greg and Tara Hagen. Drew attended North Park Community Church. His family rejoices that Drew is fully healed in heaven with Jesus. Drew enjoyed listening to music, reading, family vacations, and participating in the family's local church. He is also survived by his brother, Nathaniel Hagen; maternal grandparents, Larry and Cheryl Leistner of Berne, Ind.; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Lynne Hagen of Sun City West, Ariz. Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at North Park Community Church, 7160 Flutter Rd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to North Park Community Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019