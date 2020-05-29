NODINE, DR. DUANE "DOC" A.: "The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing while at our facility and the wearing of masks are optional. We will invite a limited number of guests in the facility at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience." Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, where visitation is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.



