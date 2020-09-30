DUSAN MITREVSKI

Or Copy this URL to Share

MITREVSKI, DUSAN: Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., with calling from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the church, with entry prayers preceding at 2:30 p.m. and Trisagion service at 8 p.m. Entry will be moderated in accordance with established COVID-19 protocols, and the family requests masks be worn for those in attendance. The family genuinely respects and understands those who do not wish to attend in person during this complicated time. For those who wish to join remotely, the funeral service will be streamed live on the St. Nicholas Church facebook page ( facebook.com/ stnicholasfw) and YouTube channel ( youtube.com/ c/stnicholasfw).

