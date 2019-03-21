DuVAL "VAL" ROBERT BAILEY III, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Avon, Ind. Born Sept. 1, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was one of seven children and a son of the Rev. and Mrs. DuVal (Geraldine) Bailey Jr. He was the owner of Bailey Bonds, in 1991 until he retired in 2015. Val leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Gwendolyn Bailey; two children, Eboni M. (Thomas) Russell and Jamie D. (Karen) Bailey; brothers, Stephen J. Bailey Sr. and David A. (JoAnn) Bailey I; sister, Vicki R. (the late Robert) Williams; his beloved grandchildren, Jaren Allen, Justin Thomas and Augusta DuVal; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, DuVal Jr. and Geraldine Bailey; oldest brother, Rev. Dr. Robert E. Bailey I; and sisters, Pamela M. Bailey and Jacqueline A. Bailey. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Kappa Alpha Psi ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019