E. ALLAN HYMAN, 76, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 3, 1944, he was a son of Joseph and Esther (Wiet feldt) Hyman, both whom preceded him in death. He graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1962 and from the Indiana University School of Law in 1969 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree. He began his working career with Maloley Brothers Supermarkets where he was Director of Labor Relations. In 1981, he went to work at Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc. where he served as Vice President of Human Resources and Legal Affairs until his retirement in 2009. He served on the Board of TQM Network and was Vice President of the Board for Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network. Surviving Allan are his wife of 51 years, Janis Lee (Kroemer) Hyman; daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Smolko of Defiance, Mo., Sheila (Anthony) Manna of Zionsville, Ind., and Stephanie (Jared) Glassley of Fortville, Ind.; and grandchildren, Lauren Smolko, Leo Manna, and Nicole, Blake and Luke Glassley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hyman; and sister, Sandra Hyman. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Foundation, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. www.vnfw.org/donate-now/ or Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network of Greater Fort Wayne, 2925 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805. www.ihnfamily.org/donate.php. "We would like to thank the staff at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home for their compassionate care." For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020