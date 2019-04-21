Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. BILL AESCHLIMAN. View Sign

E. BILL AESCHLIMAN, 95, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at Swiss Village Retirement Community. Born in Adams County on Nov. 28, 1923, he was a son of the late Samuel and Minnie (Gilliom) Aeschliman. He married Jane L. Gerber in 1943; she preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 1997. He then married Elizabeth Ann (Hahn) Carter on Feb. 15, 2003, at Six Mile Church in Bluffton; she survives. Bill was a semi-truck driver for 35 years and retired in 1995 from D.A. Lubricants. After retirement he drove truck locally part-time for TMI and Paneca. He attended Six Mile Church in Bluffton and was a 50-year member of Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145 F.&A.M., Valley of Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, and Mizpah Shrine. Bill enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as someone who was always willing to help someone else in need. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a son, William J. (Kathleen) Aeschliman, M.D., of Osprey, Fla.; two step-sons, Mike (Jill) Carter of Montpelier, and Patrick Carter of Bluffton; a step-daughter, Lori Carter (Bruce Henderson) of Fort Wayne; along with eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his first wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy K. Aeschliman, R.N. on Feb. 18, 1986; three brothers, Dale, Walter, and Ervin Aeschliman; along with two sisters, Violet Ringger, and infant Lela Mae Aeschliman. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Steve Ringger and Chaplain Chris Thurow will be officiating the service. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by a Masonic Memorial Service at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to or .Online condolences may be made at

E. BILL AESCHLIMAN, 95, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at Swiss Village Retirement Community. Born in Adams County on Nov. 28, 1923, he was a son of the late Samuel and Minnie (Gilliom) Aeschliman. He married Jane L. Gerber in 1943; she preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 1997. He then married Elizabeth Ann (Hahn) Carter on Feb. 15, 2003, at Six Mile Church in Bluffton; she survives. Bill was a semi-truck driver for 35 years and retired in 1995 from D.A. Lubricants. After retirement he drove truck locally part-time for TMI and Paneca. He attended Six Mile Church in Bluffton and was a 50-year member of Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145 F.&A.M., Valley of Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, and Mizpah Shrine. Bill enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as someone who was always willing to help someone else in need. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a son, William J. (Kathleen) Aeschliman, M.D., of Osprey, Fla.; two step-sons, Mike (Jill) Carter of Montpelier, and Patrick Carter of Bluffton; a step-daughter, Lori Carter (Bruce Henderson) of Fort Wayne; along with eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his first wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy K. Aeschliman, R.N. on Feb. 18, 1986; three brothers, Dale, Walter, and Ervin Aeschliman; along with two sisters, Violet Ringger, and infant Lela Mae Aeschliman. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Steve Ringger and Chaplain Chris Thurow will be officiating the service. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by a Masonic Memorial Service at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to or .Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.