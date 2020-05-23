E. EUGENE "GENE" WORT, 90, of Huntertown, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendall ville. Born June 24, 1929, in South Bend, he was a son of Ralph H and Olive G. (Wentz) Wort. Gene was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. After his graduation from High School he earned his Bachelor's degree from Manchester College in 1951 and earned his Master's degree from Ball State University in Elementary Administration. He taught sixth grade for Butler Public Schools in 1959 and 1960 then was an elementary teacher and Principal for Northwest Allen County Schools for 29 years before retiring in 1989. He also owned and operated Wort Hauling for 20 years. He was a member of Agape Church of the Brethren in Fort Wayne. Gene started and played with the Little Big Band. He was a member of Highlands County Community Band, Auburn Community Band, Fort Wayne Legion Band and Auburn Dixie Landers. He married Mary Jo Turner on May 2, 1952 in North Liberty, Ind.; she passed away on Oct. 18, 2014. He is survived by a son, Craig Allen (Jody Perry) Wort of LaOtto; a brother and sister-in- law, J.B. and Carol Wort of LaPorte; and a sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Joyce A. and Wil Nolen of Fort Myers, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a daughter, Joene A. Wort. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Agape Church of the Brethren, 11610 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Private family burial will follow the service in Huntertown Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Manchester University, Agape Church of the Brethren or Heffer International. Feller & Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2020.