WORT, E. EUGENE "GENE": Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Agape Church of the Brethren, 11610 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements by Feller & Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.



