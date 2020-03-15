Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. KEITH MOORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

E. KEITH MOORE, 96, of Fort Wayne, stepped into the presence of Jesus on Monday, March 9, 2020, after two months of failing health. He was a resident of The Towne House Retirement Center. Born in Mannington, W.Va., Keith served in the Marines in World War II as a radio operator on Okinawa. Upon returning from the war he met and immediately fell in love with Kathryn Leutzinger, who was to become his wife. They were married for 67 years before her death in 2017, and together they have seven children, Kay Ostrander of Fort Wayne, Kristine (Steven) Holladay of Hendersonville, N.C., Kent (Jodie) Moore of Dublin, Pa., Konnie (Joseph) Barbieri of Fort Wayne, Kosette Evans of Fort Wayne, Kevin (Amy) Moore of Visalia, Calif., and Kandus (Paul) Thompson of Westfield, Ind. The Moores have 27 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Keith pastored churches for 70 years in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New York, spending the last few years of his ministry as the Pastor of Visitation at Blackhawk Ministries in Fort Wayne, and later volunteered in the chapel ministries at The Towne House Retirement Center. Services are currently pending. Memorial gifts may be given to The Towne House Retirement Community Chapel Fund.



