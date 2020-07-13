1/1
1941 - 2020
RUSSELL E. LEICHTY, 79, died peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born July 8, 1941, in Wayland, Iowa, he was the son of the late Simon and Lavina Leichty. He was a carpenter for D.J. Brandenberger, Inc. for over 25 years and finished his career as a warehouse manager for Hot Crews, Inc. He was an excellent husband for over 50 years to Hazel Leichty who preceded him in death in 2015. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He served the Lord his entire life, attended Fellowship Missionary and Emmanuel Community Church, enjoyed mission trips to Jamaica, Hawaii, and Africa. He was quick to help anyone that needed anything. He never knew a stranger or found any ice cream he didn't enjoy. He adored his family and will be greatly missed. Surviving are sons, Jeff (Jennie), Craig (Laura), Chad (Trish) Leichty; siblings, Anna Lewis, Phyliss (Emil) Schlatter, Orlin (Esther) Leichty, Roger (Evie) Leichty, Kenneth (Kathy) Leichty, and Wilbur (Deb) Leichty: in-laws, Morris (Joan) Imhoff, Ray (Becky) Imhoff, Dorothy Otto, Norma (Jim) Trotter; grandchildren, Josh (Amber), Emilee, Andrew (Kayla), Mallory, Leena, Tyler, Brad (Faith), Lacy, and Cali; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Theodore, Jensen, and Olivia. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Lorene Leichty, Rachel Leichty, Esther Marner; and brothers-in-law, George Lewis, John Otto, and Gerald Marner. Private family service was held. He was entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Russell's family would like to thank the staff at Peabody Retirement Community (Evergreen Park) for the continual love and support provided to Russell and his family while he was in their care. Memorials may be made to Peabody Home Foundation/Memory Care, 400 W. 7th St., North Manchester (IN 46962). www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 13, 2020.
