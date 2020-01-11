Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. STANLEY ROTRUCK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

E. STANLEY ROTRUCK, 93, a 56 year resident of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Estero, Fla. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Tony and Marie Rotruck, he volunteered for the Marine Corps to serve in World War II, and saw combat in lwo Jima, Gaum, and Guadalcanal. After his service he attended Indiana University from which he graduated with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in business administration, and where he met Jean Elizabeth Smither, his wife of 65 years. After a business career at General Tire Co., he taught business classes at International Business College in Fort Wayne, Huntington College in Huntington, Ind., and Taylor University in Upland, Ind., until his retirement. He had a passion for teaching and advising his students, who enjoyed his classes and enthusiasm for learning. He leaves his daughter, Colette (Rotruck) Levy (Robert) of Estero, Florida; son, Jeff (Patricia) Rotruck of Ft. Worth, Texas; five grandchildren, Heather (David) Bokhart of Fort Wayne, Matthew Boylen of Tampa, Fla., Justin Rotruck of Ft. Worth, Texas, Lindsey Rotruck of Fort Wayne, Lara Beth (Fritz) Lehman of Dallas, Texas; and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest with his family in Bagdad, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Heart & Homes for Veterans, 2230 Alicia St., Ft. Myers, FL 33901. (239) 336-5521.

