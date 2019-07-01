EARL G. BUTLER, 91, of Monroeville, Ind., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 8:56 p.m. at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, after a brief illness. Born Dec. 11, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Herbert Butler and Rose (Peters) Wright. He was united in marriage to Dolores Hengsteler on Aug. 29, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Earl was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock. He graduated from Central High School and following his high school graduation he attended Purdue University - Fort Wayne studying engineering. Earl was employed with International Harvester as an engineer and served 35 years before retiring. Following his retirement with International Harvester he worked as a realtor with Prestige Realtors in Fort Wayne. Earl also enjoyed working on his farm on Flatrock Road. Survivors include his wife, Dolores I. Butler of Monroeville; daughter, Karen (Michael M.) Picillo-Marini of Monroeville; stepsister, Norma Schilcht of Boston, Mass.; three grandchildren, Antonio Picillo III, Angela Picillo, and Adley Picillo; and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Butler on April 11, 1960 and Keith Butler on Dec. 16, 1997. Service is noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Douglas Christian officiating. Burial in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 1, 2019