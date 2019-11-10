EARL K. SMITH, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday Nov. 4, 2019, at VA Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Opal Smith. Earl was a Vietnam era U.S. Navy veteran. He was also very passionate about the Allen County SPCA where he was a dedicated volunteer. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; siblings, Ginger Salas, Jim Lortie, and Darlene Huttsell. Also surviving are his furbabies, Belle, Charlie, and Shadow. There will be a private family memorial held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to the Allen County SPCA, 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne (IN 46806), or The Shepherd's House, 519 Tennessee Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Rd., Fort Wayne. To send tributes online visit silerfuneralservice.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019