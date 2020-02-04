EARL "THE PEARL" MORRISON, 99, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital attended by friends and neighbors. Earl was born May 1, 1920 in Erie, Pa. He attended Academy High School where he played water polo. During World War II he joined the Army Air Corps and was stationed on Guam. After the war he met and married Jeanne Dyne of Union City, Pa.; she preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 1988. Earl began his career with Kresge / Kmart Co. as a store manager in many locations in New York and Pennsylvania. After managing his last store he moved to Fort Wayne to work in Kmart's Distribution Center where he worked until his retirement in 1985. Earl was an avid traveler and made friends of all ages wherever he went. He is survived by a son, Scott (Ellen Rice) of Lacey, Wash.; granddaughter, Blythe (Chuck Riggs) of Mancos, Colo., and her mother, Kelly Harman of Tacoma, Wash.; a close niece, Pat Dyne Keys of Corry, Pa.; and several nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends worldwide. A time of sharing and gathering of family and friends is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the World Wildlife Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020