EARL R. EALING JR., 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Ossian Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Born Dec. 16, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Earl and Goldie (Fulmer) Ealing. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the steel industry for 35 years before retiring. He was a member at Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed spending his time gardening, hunting, and in general being outdoors. Surviving family include his daughter, Pamela (Kevin) Gibson; son, Richard (Susan) Ealing; four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Janis B. (Parker) Ealing on Feb. 16, 2019; and daughter, Beth Ealing. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be left online at



