Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARL RICHARD Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EARL RICHARD JR., 68, entered eternity on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Born Nov. 15, 1951, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Earl and Verna Mae Richard. He spent his childhood and adolescent years in the Westfield community. After graduating from South Side High School in 1970, he worked the next 45 years as an independent contractor and commercial painter in California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Indiana. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Diane of Las Vegas; children, Earl Richard III of Fort Wayne, Destiny Mosley, Montana Richard, Asia Richard, Cruz Richard of Las Vegas, Josiah Richard of Fort Wayne, Cyrus Richard, Ellias Richard, Zion Richard, and June Richard of Las Vegas; siblings, Diane Underwood, Stan (Cassandra) Richard, June Parker, Karen Richard, Denise Richard of Atlanta, and Lisa (Virgil) Pearson of Atlanta; 19 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Richard Townsend; brother, Kim Richard; and brother-in-law, Eugene Parker. Earl Jr. will be laid to rest in a private service at Covington Memorial Gardens.

EARL RICHARD JR., 68, entered eternity on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Born Nov. 15, 1951, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Earl and Verna Mae Richard. He spent his childhood and adolescent years in the Westfield community. After graduating from South Side High School in 1970, he worked the next 45 years as an independent contractor and commercial painter in California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Indiana. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Diane of Las Vegas; children, Earl Richard III of Fort Wayne, Destiny Mosley, Montana Richard, Asia Richard, Cruz Richard of Las Vegas, Josiah Richard of Fort Wayne, Cyrus Richard, Ellias Richard, Zion Richard, and June Richard of Las Vegas; siblings, Diane Underwood, Stan (Cassandra) Richard, June Parker, Karen Richard, Denise Richard of Atlanta, and Lisa (Virgil) Pearson of Atlanta; 19 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Richard Townsend; brother, Kim Richard; and brother-in-law, Eugene Parker. Earl Jr. will be laid to rest in a private service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close